Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) PT Raised to $18.00 at Scotiabank

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Scotiabank from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on HR. Wedbush raised their price target on Healthcare Realty Trust from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.70.

Shares of NYSE:HR opened at $17.86 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.04 and a 200 day moving average of $15.47. The stock has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.43 and a beta of 0.89. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $12.77 and a 12 month high of $18.86.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.77). Healthcare Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 37.53% and a negative return on equity of 7.22%. The firm had revenue of $316.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Healthcare Realty Trust will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.94%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -93.23%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HR. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 106.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. grew its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 98.1% during the 4th quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. now owns 2,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

Healthcare Realty (NYSE: HR) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates medical outpatient buildings primarily located around market-leading hospital campuses. The Company selectively grows its portfolio through property acquisition and development. As the first and largest REIT to specialize in medical outpatient buildings, Healthcare Realty's portfolio includes more than 700 properties totaling over 40 million square feet concentrated in 15 growth markets.

