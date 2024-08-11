Heather L. Hasson Sells 40,149 Shares of FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS) Stock

FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Get Free Report) insider Heather L. Hasson sold 40,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.70, for a total transaction of $228,849.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 425,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,426,547. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
FIGS Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:FIGS opened at $4.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $837.52 million, a PE ratio of 44.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 86.00 and a beta of 1.42. FIGS, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.30 and a 52-week high of $7.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.57 and a 200 day moving average of $5.46.
FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $144.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.25 million. FIGS had a return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 4.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FIGS, Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Get Our Latest Research Report on FIGS
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of FIGS by 321.5% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,075,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,377,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345,994 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in FIGS in the fourth quarter worth $12,152,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in FIGS during the second quarter valued at about $3,856,000. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in FIGS by 2.0% during the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 25,731,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,145,000 after buying an additional 516,496 shares during the period. Finally, Applied Fundamental Research LLC grew its stake in shares of FIGS by 25.8% during the first quarter. Applied Fundamental Research LLC now owns 2,495,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,786,000 after buying an additional 511,794 shares during the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
FIGS Company Profile
FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States and internationally. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and scrubwear and non-scrubwear offerings, such as outerwear, underscrubs, footwear, compression socks, lab coats, loungewear, and other apparel.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than FIGS
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- Cassava Sciences: A Hot Stock to Trade, Invest, or Avoid?
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/5 – 8/9
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- The Cannabis Sector: Profitability Takes Center Stage
Receive News & Ratings for FIGS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FIGS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.