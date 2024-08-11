Heather L. Hasson Sells 40,149 Shares of FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS) Stock

FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Get Free Report) insider Heather L. Hasson sold 40,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.70, for a total transaction of $228,849.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 425,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,426,547. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

FIGS Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FIGS opened at $4.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $837.52 million, a PE ratio of 44.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 86.00 and a beta of 1.42. FIGS, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.30 and a 52-week high of $7.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.57 and a 200 day moving average of $5.46.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $144.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.25 million. FIGS had a return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 4.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FIGS, Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FIGS shares. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of FIGS in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Roth Mkm decreased their target price on FIGS from $7.50 to $6.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on FIGS from $4.25 to $4.75 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of FIGS by 321.5% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,075,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,377,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345,994 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in FIGS in the fourth quarter worth $12,152,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in FIGS during the second quarter valued at about $3,856,000. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in FIGS by 2.0% during the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 25,731,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,145,000 after buying an additional 516,496 shares during the period. Finally, Applied Fundamental Research LLC grew its stake in shares of FIGS by 25.8% during the first quarter. Applied Fundamental Research LLC now owns 2,495,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,786,000 after buying an additional 511,794 shares during the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FIGS Company Profile

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States and internationally. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and scrubwear and non-scrubwear offerings, such as outerwear, underscrubs, footwear, compression socks, lab coats, loungewear, and other apparel.

See Also

