Heron Therapeutics’ (HRTX) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $5.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. They set an overweight rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Rodman & Renshaw started coverage on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They set a buy rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company.

Heron Therapeutics Stock Down 7.3 %

Shares of Heron Therapeutics stock opened at $1.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $298.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 1.81. Heron Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $3.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.17 and its 200 day moving average is $2.91.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $36.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.35) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Heron Therapeutics will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Heron Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRTX. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 61.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 48,309 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 18,333 shares during the period. ACT Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Heron Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 83,482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 41,741 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,929 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 4,617 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 514,377 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 171,250 shares in the last quarter. 80.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Heron Therapeutics

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, focuses on enhancing the lives of patients by developing and commercializing therapeutic that enhances medical care. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer, a drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

