HICL Infrastructure (LON:HICL) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $124.66

HICL Infrastructure PLC (LON:HICL – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 124.66 ($1.59) and traded as low as GBX 124.20 ($1.59). HICL Infrastructure shares last traded at GBX 125.60 ($1.61), with a volume of 2,575,373 shares changing hands.

HICL Infrastructure Trading Up 0.2 %

The company has a market cap of £2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6,280.00 and a beta of 0.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 124.71 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 124.66.

HICL Infrastructure Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 25th will be issued a GBX 2.06 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 25th. HICL Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is 40,000.00%.

Insider Activity

About HICL Infrastructure

In other HICL Infrastructure news, insider Michael Bane purchased 20,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 123 ($1.57) per share, for a total transaction of £25,215 ($32,223.64). 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HICL Infrastructure PLC specializes in direct and fund of funds investments. For direct investments, it seeks to invest in infrastructure projects. It invests in project companies which have not yet completed the construction phases of their concessions including project companies which are in the process of bidding for project concessions.

