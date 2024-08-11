HICL Infrastructure (LON:HICL) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $124.66

HICL Infrastructure PLC (LON:HICL – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 124.66 ($1.59) and traded as low as GBX 124.20 ($1.59). HICL Infrastructure shares last traded at GBX 125.60 ($1.61), with a volume of 2,575,373 shares changing hands.
HICL Infrastructure Trading Up 0.2 %
The company has a market cap of £2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6,280.00 and a beta of 0.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 124.71 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 124.66.
HICL Infrastructure Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 25th will be issued a GBX 2.06 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 25th. HICL Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is 40,000.00%.
About HICL Infrastructure
HICL Infrastructure PLC specializes in direct and fund of funds investments. For direct investments, it seeks to invest in infrastructure projects. It invests in project companies which have not yet completed the construction phases of their concessions including project companies which are in the process of bidding for project concessions.
