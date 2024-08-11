Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) Announces Earnings Results

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.27), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Hilton Grand Vacations had a net margin of 5.62% and a return on equity of 19.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share.

Hilton Grand Vacations Price Performance

Hilton Grand Vacations stock opened at $34.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.83. Hilton Grand Vacations has a one year low of $33.13 and a one year high of $49.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 3.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.81.

Get Hilton Grand Vacations alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HGV. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Hilton Grand Vacations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Hilton Grand Vacations from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday. Barclays dropped their price target on Hilton Grand Vacations from $54.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Hilton Grand Vacations from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.43.

About Hilton Grand Vacations

(Get Free Report)

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, manages, and operates the resorts, plans and ancillary reservation services under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. It operates through Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. Real Estate Sales and Financing segment market and sells the VOIs, and source VOIs through fee-for-service agreements with third-party developers; and provides consumer financing and services loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.