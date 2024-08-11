HNI (NYSE:HNI) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of HNI (NYSE:HNI – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of HNI from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th.

Get HNI alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on HNI

HNI Stock Performance

NYSE:HNI opened at $50.15 on Wednesday. HNI has a twelve month low of $30.37 and a twelve month high of $56.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.31 and a 200-day moving average of $44.81. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.86.

HNI (NYSE:HNI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.18. HNI had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 19.15%. The company had revenue of $623.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $637.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that HNI will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HNI Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. This is a positive change from HNI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. HNI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.78%.

Insider Activity at HNI

In related news, CFO Marshall H. Bridges sold 8,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $389,070.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 76,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,488,667. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Marshall H. Bridges sold 8,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $389,070.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 76,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,488,667. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marshall H. Bridges sold 4,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total transaction of $221,383.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,191,511. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,284 shares of company stock valued at $2,141,510. 3.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HNI

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HNI. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new position in HNI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in HNI during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in HNI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in HNI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HNI in the first quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

About HNI

(Get Free Report)

HNI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, sale, and marketing of workplace furnishings and residential building products primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Workplace Furnishings and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, including panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, benching, tables, architectural products, and ancillary and hospitality products, as well as social collaborative items under the HON, Allsteel, Beyond, Gunlocke, HBF, HBF Textiles, HNI India, Kimball, National, Etc., Interwoven, David Edward, Kimball Hospitality, and D'style brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HNI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HNI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.