Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Shares Sold by Simplicity Wealth LLC

Simplicity Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,137 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 268 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HOLX. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hologic in the 4th quarter worth about $950,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Hologic by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 634 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Hologic by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 47,486 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,393,000 after buying an additional 3,889 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Hologic by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 4,576 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Hologic by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,598 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hologic alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on HOLX. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hologic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Hologic in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Hologic from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Hologic from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Hologic in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hologic has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Brandon Schnittker sold 476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.11, for a total transaction of $39,560.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,735 shares in the company, valued at $310,415.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Christiana Stamoulis sold 9,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total value of $718,600.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,615,024. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brandon Schnittker sold 476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.11, for a total transaction of $39,560.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $310,415.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,280 shares of company stock worth $1,469,973 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Hologic Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ HOLX opened at $83.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.67, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Hologic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.02 and a 52-week high of $84.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.65.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Hologic had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 17.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

Hologic Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.