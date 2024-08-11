Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Sets New 52-Week High at $84.67

Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $84.67 and last traded at $83.70, with a volume of 939703 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $83.39.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Hologic in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Hologic from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Hologic from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. StockNews.com cut Hologic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Hologic from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.60.

Hologic Trading Up 0.3 %

The firm has a market cap of $19.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.65.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Hologic had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 19.53%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Christiana Stamoulis sold 9,039 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total value of $718,600.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,615,024. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Christiana Stamoulis sold 9,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total value of $718,600.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,615,024. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen P. Macmillan sold 3,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total value of $294,237.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,157,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,755,443.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,280 shares of company stock worth $1,469,973. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hologic during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. iA Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hologic in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Hologic by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 634 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic during the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Hologic in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

