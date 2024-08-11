Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed their market perform rating on shares of Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $360.00 price target on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on HD. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $395.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Home Depot from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Home Depot from $411.00 to $400.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on Home Depot from $440.00 to $420.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $384.00.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $348.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $345.72 billion, a PE ratio of 23.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11. Home Depot has a 12 month low of $274.26 and a 12 month high of $396.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $348.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $353.18.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $36.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.65 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 1,056.67%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Home Depot will post 15.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were given a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.36%.

Insider Activity

In other Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total value of $19,332,841.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,503,123.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Home Depot

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Bare Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new position in Home Depot during the second quarter valued at $33,000. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

