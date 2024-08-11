HSS Hire Group (LON:HSS) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $6.06

HSS Hire Group plc (LON:HSS – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 6.06 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 7 ($0.09), with a volume of 561202 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.94 ($0.09).

HSS Hire Group Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.48. The firm has a market cap of £47.38 million, a PE ratio of 672.00 and a beta of 0.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 7.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 8.55.

About HSS Hire Group

(Get Free Report)

HSS Hire Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides tool and equipment hire, and related services in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through Rental and Related Revenue; and Services segments. It offers tools and equipment, including powered access and power generation equipment; and engages in the resale of fuel and other consumables, as well as provision of transport and other ancillary services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HSS Hire Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSS Hire Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.