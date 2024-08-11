HubSpot’s (HUBS) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $700.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on HUBS. Bank of America dropped their price objective on HubSpot from $650.00 to $580.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of HubSpot from $798.00 to $767.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and issued a $570.00 price objective on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of HubSpot from $700.00 to $680.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of HubSpot from $600.00 to $575.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $610.52.

HUBS stock opened at $472.61 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $536.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $590.11. The firm has a market cap of $24.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -178.34 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. HubSpot has a 12 month low of $407.23 and a 12 month high of $693.85.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.30. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 5.78% and a negative return on equity of 4.94%. The business had revenue of $637.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $619.28 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.17) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that HubSpot will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other HubSpot news, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.23, for a total transaction of $179,416.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,548,484.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.27, for a total transaction of $4,014,295.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 518,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,707,645.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 384 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.23, for a total transaction of $179,416.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,548,484.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,875 shares of company stock valued at $26,879,025 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HUBS. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,874,322 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,088,119,000 after purchasing an additional 626,977 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 62.1% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,577,511 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $988,406,000 after buying an additional 604,554 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot during the fourth quarter valued at about $311,236,000. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of HubSpot by 92,828.2% during the fourth quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 487,873 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $283,230,000 after acquiring an additional 487,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 87.1% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 451,341 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $262,022,000 after acquiring an additional 210,138 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

