IAC (NASDAQ:IAC) Price Target Cut to $70.00

IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Barclays from $73.00 to $70.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

IAC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on IAC from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of IAC from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of IAC in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded IAC from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, May 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on IAC from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IAC has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $76.50.

IAC Stock Performance

Shares of IAC stock opened at $49.59 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.99. IAC has a 12 month low of $41.39 and a 12 month high of $58.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.39 and a beta of 1.32.

IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($1.39). IAC had a negative net margin of 2.54% and a negative return on equity of 3.31%. The business had revenue of $949.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $942.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.76) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that IAC will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IAC

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IAC. Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its holdings in IAC by 47.4% during the second quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 15,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 5,102 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in IAC during the second quarter valued at $2,596,000. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its position in IAC by 3.0% in the second quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of IAC in the second quarter valued at $900,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in shares of IAC by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,633,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,527,000 after buying an additional 79,951 shares during the last quarter. 88.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IAC Company Profile

IAC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

Featured Articles

