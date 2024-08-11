Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) PT Lowered to $40.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on ICHR. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Ichor from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Ichor from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Ichor from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com lowered Ichor from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded Ichor from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $43.60.

ICHR opened at $28.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $967.43 million, a P/E ratio of -16.33 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 4.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.42. Ichor has a twelve month low of $22.26 and a twelve month high of $46.43.

In related news, CEO Jeff Andreson sold 21,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.74, for a total transaction of $829,036.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 282,141 shares in the company, valued at $10,930,142.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ichor by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,841,622 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,743,000 after buying an additional 176,970 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Ichor by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,764,749 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,350,000 after purchasing an additional 56,725 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new position in Ichor during the first quarter worth about $67,106,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ichor during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,971,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ichor by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 425,398 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,306,000 after purchasing an additional 113,691 shares during the period. 94.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices.

