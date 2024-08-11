ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) Declares Annual Dividend of $0.20

ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN – Get Free Report) declared an annual dividend on Wednesday, August 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.2028 per share by the bank on Monday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. This is a boost from ICICI Bank’s previous annual dividend of $0.11.

ICICI Bank has a payout ratio of 11.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect ICICI Bank to earn $1.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.19 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.0%.

Shares of IBN opened at $28.12 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.74. The firm has a market cap of $98.92 billion, a PE ratio of 20.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.04. ICICI Bank has a fifty-two week low of $21.89 and a fifty-two week high of $29.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

ICICI Bank Limited provides various banking products and services in India and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, Other Banking, Life Insurance, and Others segments. The company offers savings, salary, pension, current, and other accounts; and time, fixed, recurring, and security deposits services.

