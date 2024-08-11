Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.04, reports.

Ikena Oncology Price Performance

Shares of IKNA stock opened at $1.63 on Friday. Ikena Oncology has a 1-year low of $1.02 and a 1-year high of $5.21. The company has a market cap of $78.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IKNA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush cut shares of Ikena Oncology from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $8.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Ikena Oncology from $11.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ikena Oncology

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BBR Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ikena Oncology during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Ikena Oncology by 88.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 9,495 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ikena Oncology in the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Ikena Oncology in the 2nd quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, Deuterium Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ikena Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth $133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

About Ikena Oncology

Ikena Oncology, Inc operates as an oncology company that develops differentiated therapies for patients in need that target nodes of cancer growth, spread, and therapeutic resistance in the United States. Its lead program is IK-930, an internally discovered, oral, TEAD1-selective, small molecule inhibitor of the Hippo pathway.

