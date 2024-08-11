Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.22 EPS

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.22, Briefing.com reports. Immunocore had a negative net margin of 22.60% and a negative return on equity of 16.54%. The business had revenue of $75.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.37) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Immunocore Stock Performance

NASDAQ IMCR opened at $37.20 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -30.49 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 5.96 and a quick ratio of 5.94. Immunocore has a 1 year low of $33.04 and a 1 year high of $76.98.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IMCR shares. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Immunocore from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Immunocore from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of Immunocore in a research note on Friday. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Immunocore in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Immunocore in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Immunocore currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.83.

Immunocore Company Profile

Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. It also develops other programs for oncology, including tebentafusp that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial to treat advanced cutaneous melanoma.

