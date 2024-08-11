Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Barrington Research

Barrington Research reissued their outperform rating on shares of Information Services Group (NASDAQ:IIIFree Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Barrington Research currently has a $3.50 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

Information Services Group Stock Down 1.2 %

Information Services Group stock opened at $3.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -160.00, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.95. Information Services Group has a 1-year low of $2.92 and a 1-year high of $5.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.65.

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:IIIGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $64.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.05 million. Information Services Group had a positive return on equity of 7.81% and a negative net margin of 0.26%. Equities research analysts forecast that Information Services Group will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Information Services Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.63%. Information Services Group’s payout ratio is -900.00%.

Institutional Trading of Information Services Group

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new stake in shares of Information Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Information Services Group during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Information Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Information Services Group during the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management lifted its position in Information Services Group by 277.3% during the 1st quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 17,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 12,629 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

About Information Services Group

Information Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology research and advisory company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital transformation services, including automation, cloud, and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk; network carrier; technology strategy and operations design; change management; and market intelligence and technology research and analysis services.

