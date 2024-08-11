Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Barrington Research

Barrington Research reissued their outperform rating on shares of Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Barrington Research currently has a $3.50 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

Information Services Group Stock Down 1.2 %

Information Services Group stock opened at $3.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -160.00, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.95. Information Services Group has a 1-year low of $2.92 and a 1-year high of $5.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.65.

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $64.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.05 million. Information Services Group had a positive return on equity of 7.81% and a negative net margin of 0.26%. Equities research analysts forecast that Information Services Group will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Information Services Group Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Information Services Group

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.63%. Information Services Group’s payout ratio is -900.00%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new stake in shares of Information Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Information Services Group during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Information Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Information Services Group during the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management lifted its position in Information Services Group by 277.3% during the 1st quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 17,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 12,629 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

About Information Services Group

Information Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology research and advisory company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital transformation services, including automation, cloud, and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk; network carrier; technology strategy and operations design; change management; and market intelligence and technology research and analysis services.

