Innovative Designs (OTCMKTS:IVDN) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.15

Innovative Designs, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVDN – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.15 and traded as low as $0.13. Innovative Designs shares last traded at $0.14, with a volume of 28,060 shares changing hands.
Innovative Designs Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.15.
About Innovative Designs
Innovative Designs, Inc engages in manufacture and marketing of cold weather recreational and industrial clothing products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Apparel and House Wrap. It offers arctic armor line products, including jackets, bibs, and gloves for ice fisherman, snowmobilers, utility workers, oil/gas pipeline workers, railroad workers, construction workers, ski resort workers, and police and first responders; and house wrap that provides barrier protection and moisture vapor transmission and insulation for the building construction industry.
