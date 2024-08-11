Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) Shares Sold by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC reduced its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Free Report) by 17.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $47,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,116,000. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 1,465.1% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 236,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,532,000 after buying an additional 221,791 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $14,952,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 57.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 202,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,430,000 after acquiring an additional 74,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 124.4% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 101,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,496,000 after acquiring an additional 56,200 shares during the period. 70.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on IIPR shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.33.

Innovative Industrial Properties Stock Up 0.7 %

Innovative Industrial Properties stock opened at $115.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 14.27, a quick ratio of 14.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $112.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.24. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.08 and a 52 week high of $125.44.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($0.64). The company had revenue of $79.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.18 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 53.07% and a return on equity of 8.46%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.26 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 8.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Innovative Industrial Properties Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $1.90 dividend. This is a positive change from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.82. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.57%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 133.33%.

Innovative Industrial Properties Profile

(Free Report)

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

Featured Stories

