Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.11), reports. Inotiv had a negative return on equity of 11.23% and a negative net margin of 12.90%. The business had revenue of $105.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.74 million.

Inotiv Trading Down 0.6 %

NOTV opened at $1.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.30. The stock has a market cap of $43.37 million, a PE ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 3.34. Inotiv has a 1 year low of $1.51 and a 1 year high of $11.42.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Lake Street Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Inotiv in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Inotiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $11.50 to $3.75 in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Inotiv from $25.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inotiv

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NOTV. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inotiv in the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Inotiv in the first quarter worth about $266,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Inotiv during the first quarter worth about $277,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Inotiv during the first quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Inotiv in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.17% of the company’s stock.

Inotiv Company Profile

Inotiv, Inc provides nonclinical and analytical drug discovery and development services to the pharmaceutical and medical device industries. It operates through two segment: Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Research Models and Services (RMS). The DMS segment manufactured scientific instruments for life sciences research and the related software for use by pharmaceutical companies, universities, government research centers, and medical research institutions under the Company's BASi product line.

Featured Articles

