Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) Issues Earnings Results

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.04), RTT News reports. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 16,238.91% and a negative return on equity of 88.13%. The business had revenue of $0.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.56) EPS.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INO opened at $8.44 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.84. The company has a market cap of $218.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 0.89. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.89 and a 12 month high of $14.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on INO. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

About Inovio Pharmaceuticals

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its DNA medicines platform uses precisely designed SynCon that identify and optimize the DNA sequence of the target antigen, as well as CELLECTRA smart devices technology that facilitates delivery of the DNA plasmids.

