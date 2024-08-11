Insider Buying: Nutrien Ltd. (TSE:NTR) Senior Officer Acquires 630 Shares of Stock

Nutrien Ltd. (TSE:NTR – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Mark Thompson purchased 630 shares of Nutrien stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$62.61 per share, for a total transaction of C$39,444.30.

Mark Thompson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 19th, Mark Thompson bought 140 shares of Nutrien stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$69.61 per share, for a total transaction of C$9,745.40.

Nutrien Stock Performance

Shares of NTR stock opened at C$63.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.56, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.15. Nutrien Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$61.75 and a 52 week high of C$92.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$69.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$71.87. The company has a market capitalization of C$31.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.97.

Nutrien Announces Dividend

Nutrien ( TSE:NTR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.46 by C$0.15. The business had revenue of C$7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$7.29 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 3.46%. On average, analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd. will post 5.593642 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 127.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho upgraded Nutrien from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Nutrien to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

