Insider Selling: Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) General Counsel Sells 1,789 Shares of Stock

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Free Report) General Counsel John W. Geelan sold 1,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.73, for a total transaction of $459,289.97. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 15,065 shares in the company, valued at $3,867,637.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Piper Sandler Companies Stock Up 1.4 %

Piper Sandler Companies stock opened at $258.79 on Friday. Piper Sandler Companies has a 12-month low of $130.89 and a 12-month high of $280.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $254.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $228.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.01 and a beta of 1.41.

Get Piper Sandler Companies alerts:

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.26. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 15.54%. The company had revenue of $357.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Piper Sandler Companies will post 11.53 EPS for the current year.

Piper Sandler Companies Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Piper Sandler Companies

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is an increase from Piper Sandler Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.82%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 194.7% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Piper Sandler Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC lifted its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. 72.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a report on Tuesday, June 11th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PIPR

About Piper Sandler Companies

(Get Free Report)

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking services and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products; advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, equity and debt private placements, and debt and restructuring advisory; raises capital through equity and debt financings; underwrites municipal issuances; and municipal financial advisory and loan placement services, as well as various over-the-counter derivative products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Piper Sandler Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piper Sandler Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.