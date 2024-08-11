Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.72 EPS

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.22) by ($0.72), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $90.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.95 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.78) EPS. Insmed updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Insmed Trading Up 3.0 %

INSM stock opened at $73.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.15. Insmed has a 12 month low of $21.21 and a 12 month high of $78.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.15 and a beta of 1.16.

Get Insmed alerts:

Insider Activity at Insmed

In related news, insider John Drayton Wise sold 5,088 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total value of $129,591.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 123,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,139,406.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Martina M.D. Flammer sold 21,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $1,165,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 106,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,837,370. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John Drayton Wise sold 5,088 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total transaction of $129,591.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 123,259 shares in the company, valued at $3,139,406.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 295,842 shares of company stock valued at $13,762,062. 4.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on INSM shares. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Insmed from $42.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Insmed from $74.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Insmed from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Insmed from $75.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Insmed in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Insmed has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.38.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Insmed

Insmed Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Insmed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insmed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.