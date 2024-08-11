Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $488.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.00 million. Insulet had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 34.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. Insulet updated its Q3 2024 guidance to EPS.

Insulet Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PODD opened at $182.19 on Friday. Insulet has a fifty-two week low of $125.82 and a fifty-two week high of $239.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $196.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.90. The company has a market cap of $12.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Get Insulet alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PODD. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Insulet in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $234.00 price target on shares of Insulet in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Insulet from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Barclays reduced their target price on Insulet from $213.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, OTR Global reissued a “mixed” rating on shares of Insulet in a report on Monday, June 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.88.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Mark N. Field sold 1,500 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.96, for a total value of $299,940.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,875 shares in the company, valued at $2,574,485. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Insulet news, SVP Mark N. Field sold 1,500 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.96, for a total transaction of $299,940.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,574,485. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Mark N. Field sold 2,131 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.43, for a total transaction of $405,806.33. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,737,431.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,931 shares of company stock valued at $2,636,286 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Insulet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.