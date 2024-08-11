International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) Price Target Raised to $107.00 at UBS Group

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) had its target price raised by UBS Group from $100.00 to $107.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $102.07.

Shares of NYSE IFF opened at $96.21 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $96.64 and a 200 day moving average of $89.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. International Flavors & Fragrances has a twelve month low of $62.11 and a twelve month high of $101.89. The firm has a market cap of $24.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.85, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.26.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.15. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 22.01% and a positive return on equity of 5.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is -16.38%.

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, insider Angela Strzelecki sold 2,588 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.66, for a total transaction of $247,568.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $816,840.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IFF. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 9,048 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $861,000 after acquiring an additional 2,869 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,756,438 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $167,244,000 after buying an additional 123,693 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 14.3% during the second quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,384 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 2,174 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 5.4% in the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 34,829 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,316,000 after buying an additional 1,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 195,528 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $18,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent, and Pharma Solutions.

