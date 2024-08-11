Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:IMFL) Shares Sold by Optimum Investment Advisors

Optimum Investment Advisors decreased its position in shares of Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:IMFL – Free Report) by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF were worth $181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IMFL. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 163,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,119,000 after acquiring an additional 4,474 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $355,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $235,000. Lunt Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 259.3% during the 4th quarter. Lunt Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 28,690 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Partners LLC raised its position in Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 338.2% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 4,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,856 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IMFL traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.47. The company had a trading volume of 23,419 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $455.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 0.80.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were given a $0.2826 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This is an increase from Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

The Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF (IMFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a developed market ex-US index that holds large- and some mid-cap equity securities based on multiple factors. Securities are selected depending on the stage in the economic cycle of the overall market.

