Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Trading 0.2% Higher

Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Free Report) shot up 0.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $449.52 and last traded at $448.96. 11,743,840 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 41,050,477 shares. The stock had previously closed at $448.07.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $473.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $450.32.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a dividend of $0.7615 per share. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $3.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%.

Institutional Trading of Invesco QQQ

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 40,957.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 28,332,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,602,698,000 after purchasing an additional 28,263,426 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter worth $1,580,776,000. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 934.0% in the first quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,434,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,525,067,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102,568 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 18,691.3% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,777,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,307,000 after acquiring an additional 2,762,571 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 6,215.5% during the second quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 908,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $409,513,000 after purchasing an additional 894,532 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.