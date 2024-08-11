Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Trading 0.2% Higher

Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Free Report) shot up 0.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $449.52 and last traded at $448.96. 11,743,840 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 41,050,477 shares. The stock had previously closed at $448.07.
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $473.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $450.32.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a dividend of $0.7615 per share. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $3.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%.
PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.
