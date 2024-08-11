Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $31.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.59 million. Iovance Biotherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 71.45% and a negative net margin of 23,615.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12969.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.47) EPS.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Trading Up 24.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IOVA opened at $9.92 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.83. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.21 and a 1 year high of $18.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.51 and a beta of 0.63.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $19.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Iovance Biotherapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

About Iovance Biotherapeutics

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes cell therapies using autologous tumor infiltrating lymphocyte for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and other solid tumor cancers in the United States. The company offers Amtagvi, a tumor-derived autologous T cell immunotherapy used to treat adult patients with unresectable or metastatic melanoma; and Proleukin, an interleukin-2 product for the treatment of patients with metastatic renal cell carcinoma.

