Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank trimmed its holdings in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Free Report) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,776 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,140 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $1,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. ORG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 3,216 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Iridium Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in Iridium Communications by 2.4% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 30,459 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Iridium Communications by 2.3% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 35,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its position in Iridium Communications by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 73,135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,010,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. 84.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ IRDM opened at $26.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.25. Iridium Communications Inc. has a one year low of $24.14 and a one year high of $51.62. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.95 and a beta of 0.65.

Iridium Communications ( NASDAQ:IRDM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.10. Iridium Communications had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The company had revenue of $201.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.24) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Iridium Communications Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. This is an increase from Iridium Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Iridium Communications’s payout ratio is currently 266.67%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on IRDM shares. BWS Financial restated a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Iridium Communications in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Iridium Communications from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Iridium Communications currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

