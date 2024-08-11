iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Stake Reduced by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 27.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 118,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,651 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $6,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 475.0% during the fourth quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.67. The stock had a trading volume of 5,619,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,039,702. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.48. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $46.30 and a 1-year high of $62.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

