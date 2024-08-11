iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT) Holdings Boosted by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Free Report) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,242 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF were worth $820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Smithfield Trust Co acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 77.0% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 1,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Price Performance

USRT opened at $57.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 26.47 and a beta of 0.97. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.76 and a fifty-two week high of $58.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.59 and a 200-day moving average of $53.02.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit \u002F Equity REITs – INV index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed REITs USRT was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

