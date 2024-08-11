iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF (BATS:REM) Shares Acquired by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF (BATS:REM – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,167 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC owned about 0.10% of iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 2,392 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Choreo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,152,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000.

iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

REM opened at $23.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $620.05 million, a PE ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.54.

iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF Profile

The iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (REM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit All Mortgage Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of residential and commercial mortgage REITs. REM was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

