iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) Shares Acquired by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Free Report) by 65.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,113 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,226 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned about 0.06% of iShares MSCI China ETF worth $2,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MCHI. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 1,972,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,378,000 after purchasing an additional 31,095 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF by 98.6% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,645,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,575,000 after buying an additional 817,094 shares in the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 81.9% in the fourth quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 865,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,280,000 after acquiring an additional 389,828 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,835,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 74.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 748,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,492,000 after acquiring an additional 320,237 shares during the period.

Shares of MCHI opened at $41.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.49. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 12 month low of $35.58 and a 12 month high of $48.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.43.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.1905 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

