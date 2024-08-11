iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Shares Acquired by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 70.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,550 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,756 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SCZ. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $4,399,000. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 149.8% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 11,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 7,114 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 4,569 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 54,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SCZ opened at $61.83 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.33. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $52.21 and a 1-year high of $65.06. The company has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.96.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a $0.8991 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

