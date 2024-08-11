iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) Shares Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) by 57.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 257,871 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,916 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $14,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 5,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 15.1% in the second quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 168.8% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Endowment Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI India ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of INDA traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.79. The company had a trading volume of 3,662,888 shares. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 12-month low of $30.57 and a 12-month high of $38.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.01. The company has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.95 and a beta of 0.51.

About iShares MSCI India ETF

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

