Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01), reports. The company had revenue of $45.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.02 million. Iteris had a return on equity of 4.61% and a net margin of 1.82%.

Iteris Price Performance

ITI opened at $7.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $300.83 million, a PE ratio of 100.00 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.50 and a 200-day moving average of $4.70. Iteris has a fifty-two week low of $3.97 and a fifty-two week high of $7.01.

Get Iteris alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Iteris in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company.

Institutional Trading of Iteris

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Iteris by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 104,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 10,600 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in Iteris in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Iteris by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 478,069 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,486,000 after purchasing an additional 22,289 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Iteris by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,962 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 4,904 shares during the period. Finally, Bouvel Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Iteris by 2.3% during the first quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 301,740 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 6,850 shares during the last quarter. 51.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Iteris

(Get Free Report)

Iteris, Inc provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions in North America, Europe, South America, and Asia. The company offers smart mobility infrastructure solutions include traveler information systems, transportation performance measurement software, traffic analytics software, transportation operations software, transportation-related data sets, advanced sensing devices, managed services, traffic engineering services, and mobility consulting services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Iteris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iteris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.