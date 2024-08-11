Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J) Given “Hold” Rating at Truist Financial

Truist Financial reiterated their hold rating on shares of Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $158.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $153.00.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. William Blair cut shares of Jacobs Solutions from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $168.00 to $163.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Jacobs Solutions from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, June 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $159.89.

Shares of J stock opened at $143.50 on Wednesday. Jacobs Solutions has a 12-month low of $120.71 and a 12-month high of $154.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $141.80 and a 200-day moving average of $143.35. The company has a market capitalization of $17.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.70.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 3.83%. Jacobs Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Jacobs Solutions will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 26th. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.39%.

In other Jacobs Solutions news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.94, for a total value of $979,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 534,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,747,271.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 21,000 shares of company stock worth $2,983,750 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors increased its position in Jacobs Solutions by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,398,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,561,000 after buying an additional 49,545 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in Jacobs Solutions by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,697,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,436,000 after purchasing an additional 805,657 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,044,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,315,000 after buying an additional 114,076 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 134.6% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,658,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,215,000 after buying an additional 951,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 1,216,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,947,000 after acquiring an additional 18,484 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

