Jason Harinstein Buys 15,000 Shares of Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) Stock

Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Free Report) Director Jason Harinstein acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.61 per share, for a total transaction of $159,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $590,531.38. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Groupon Price Performance

NASDAQ GRPN opened at $10.63 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.64. Groupon, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.01 and a 52 week high of $19.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $420.32 million, a P/E ratio of -8.24 and a beta of 1.83.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The coupon company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $123.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.70) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Groupon, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on GRPN. Roth Mkm lowered their target price on shares of Groupon from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Groupon from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Groupon to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Groupon

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP bought a new position in Groupon in the 1st quarter worth $17,897,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Groupon in the second quarter worth about $10,884,000. Pale Fire Capital SE increased its position in Groupon by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE now owns 7,040,410 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $90,399,000 after buying an additional 323,344 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Groupon by 259.3% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 191,514 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $2,930,000 after buying an additional 138,218 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Groupon during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,463,000. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Groupon Company Profile

Groupon, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites.

