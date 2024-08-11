Jeffrey B. Lamkin Buys 10,800 Shares of OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) Stock

OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Free Report) Director Jeffrey B. Lamkin bought 10,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.82 per share, with a total value of $235,656.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,656. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

OneWater Marine Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ONEW opened at $22.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $354.43 million, a PE ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 2.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.88 and its 200 day moving average is $25.84. OneWater Marine Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.00 and a fifty-two week high of $35.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.21.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($1.01). OneWater Marine had a negative net margin of 5.16% and a positive return on equity of 6.63%. The firm had revenue of $542.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $600.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that OneWater Marine Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ONEW shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of OneWater Marine in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of OneWater Marine from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, OneWater Marine has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.25.

Institutional Trading of OneWater Marine

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of OneWater Marine by 3.2% in the second quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 626,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,272,000 after buying an additional 19,222 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in OneWater Marine by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 581,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,365,000 after acquiring an additional 11,227 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in OneWater Marine by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 431,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,892,000 after acquiring an additional 24,364 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in OneWater Marine by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 399,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,483,000 after purchasing an additional 3,770 shares during the period. Finally, Breach Inlet Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of OneWater Marine during the fourth quarter worth $8,781,000. Institutional investors own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

About OneWater Marine

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. The company offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. It provides boat repair and maintenance services. In addition, the company arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina services.

Featured Stories

