Jeffrey B. Lamkin Purchases 30,919 Shares of OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) Stock

OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Free Report) Director Jeffrey B. Lamkin bought 30,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.27 per share, with a total value of $688,566.13. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 56,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,262,820.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

OneWater Marine Stock Performance

ONEW stock opened at $22.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.84. OneWater Marine Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.00 and a fifty-two week high of $35.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $354.43 million, a PE ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 2.58.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($1.01). OneWater Marine had a positive return on equity of 6.63% and a negative net margin of 5.16%. The company had revenue of $542.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. Analysts forecast that OneWater Marine Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of OneWater Marine

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in OneWater Marine during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in OneWater Marine by 319.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in OneWater Marine during the 4th quarter worth $171,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in OneWater Marine by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in OneWater Marine during the 1st quarter worth $322,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ONEW. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of OneWater Marine in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of OneWater Marine from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.25.

About OneWater Marine

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. The company offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. It provides boat repair and maintenance services. In addition, the company arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina services.

Featured Articles

