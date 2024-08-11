Jens Holstein Sells 5,000 Shares of Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) Stock

Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Free Report) Director Jens Holstein sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $145,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,878 shares in the company, valued at $808,462. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

VCYT opened at $29.27 on Friday. Veracyte, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.61 and a fifty-two week high of $30.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.66 and its 200 day moving average is $22.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.14 and a beta of 1.65.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $114.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.27 million. Veracyte had a positive return on equity of 1.54% and a negative net margin of 13.52%. The company’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Veracyte by 2,331.6% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,386 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Veracyte by 168.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,516 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veracyte in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in Veracyte in the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Veracyte during the first quarter valued at $140,000.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VCYT. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Veracyte from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Veracyte from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.50.

Veracyte, Inc operates as a diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier for cancerous thyroid nodules; Decipher Prostate Biopsy and Radical Prostatectomy for prostate cancer diagnosis; Prosigna Breast Cancer Assay for breast cancer diagnosis; Percepta Nasal Swab Test for lung cancer diagnosis; and Envisia Genomic Classifier for diagnosing interstitial lung disease, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

