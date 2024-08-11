Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) Cut to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on JLL. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $246.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a buy rating and a $246.00 target price for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $235.33.

Get Jones Lang LaSalle alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on JLL

Jones Lang LaSalle Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE JLL opened at $238.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.30 and a beta of 1.38. Jones Lang LaSalle has a one year low of $119.46 and a one year high of $254.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $218.29 and its 200-day moving average is $197.97.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.25. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 6.55% and a net margin of 1.42%. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle will post 12.4 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,222,000. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,018,000. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 27.3% in the first quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,072,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $404,235,000 after purchasing an additional 443,992 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 84.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 589,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,270,000 after purchasing an additional 270,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 3,097.2% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 193,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,497,000 after purchasing an additional 187,196 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

(Get Free Report)

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.