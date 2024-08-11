JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Corpay (NYSE:CPAY) Price Target to $327.00

Corpay (NYSE:CPAY – Free Report) had its price target lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $326.00 to $327.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Corpay in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $285.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Corpay from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Corpay from $355.00 to $350.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of Corpay in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Corpay from $326.00 to $331.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $330.33.

Shares of NYSE CPAY opened at $284.04 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $273.01. The company has a market capitalization of $19.96 billion, a PE ratio of 21.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.20. Corpay has a twelve month low of $220.39 and a twelve month high of $319.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Corpay (NYSE:CPAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.51 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $975.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.84 million. Corpay had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 36.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.85 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Corpay will post 17.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in Corpay in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Corpay in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Corpay in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Corpay in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Corpay in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. 98.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Corpay

Corpay, Inc operates as a payments company that helps businesses and consumers manage vehicle-related expenses, lodging expenses, and corporate payments in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers vehicle payment solutions, which include fuel, tolls, parking, fleet maintenance, and long-haul transportation services, as well as prepaid food and transportation vouchers and cards.

