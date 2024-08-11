JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Price Target to $29.00

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Free Report) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on ENR. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Energizer from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Energizer from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Energizer in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Energizer from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Energizer from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Energizer presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.13.

Get Energizer alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ENR

Energizer Trading Down 0.9 %

ENR stock opened at $29.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 25.14 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.86, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Energizer has a 12 month low of $26.92 and a 12 month high of $36.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.61 and its 200 day moving average is $29.44.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.12. Energizer had a return on equity of 119.16% and a net margin of 2.97%. The company had revenue of $701.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.86 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. Energizer’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Energizer will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

Energizer Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.84%.

Institutional Trading of Energizer

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ENR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Energizer by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,378,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,115,000 after purchasing an additional 79,940 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Energizer by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,606,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,456,000 after buying an additional 31,900 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Energizer by 5.8% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,309,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,564,000 after buying an additional 71,595 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Energizer by 1.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,003,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,651,000 after acquiring an additional 15,982 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Energizer by 38.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 872,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,778,000 after acquiring an additional 240,402 shares in the last quarter. 93.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Energizer Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Energizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.