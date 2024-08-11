JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) Price Target to $77.00

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $71.00 to $77.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Regency Centers from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Mizuho raised Regency Centers from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on Regency Centers from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Regency Centers presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $71.17.

Regency Centers Stock Performance

Shares of REG stock traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $70.41. 785,757 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,101,465. Regency Centers has a fifty-two week low of $56.29 and a fifty-two week high of $71.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.35, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.48). Regency Centers had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 27.60%. The business had revenue of $357.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Regency Centers will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regency Centers Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 130.73%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 307,199 shares in the company, valued at $21,503,930. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Regency Centers

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Regency Centers by 3.3% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Regency Centers by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in Regency Centers by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in Regency Centers by 2.5% in the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 8,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Naviter Wealth LLC increased its position in Regency Centers by 2.0% in the first quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 10,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

