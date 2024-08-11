JPMorgan Realty Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPRE) Shares Bought by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Realty Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPRE – Free Report) by 195.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,410 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned approximately 0.86% of JPMorgan Realty Income ETF worth $2,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Realty Income ETF by 79,671.9% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 25,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 25,495 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in JPMorgan Realty Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $395,000. Beta Wealth Group Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Realty Income ETF by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 22,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 7,058 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Realty Income ETF by 1,151.9% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Foundation Advisors purchased a new position in JPMorgan Realty Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $265,000.

JPMorgan Realty Income ETF Price Performance

JPRE stock opened at $47.92 on Friday. JPMorgan Realty Income ETF has a 1 year low of $37.08 and a 1 year high of $48.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $372.34 million, a PE ratio of 28.12 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.70.

JPMorgan Realty Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Realty Income ETF (JPRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund actively invests in US equity REITs and mortgage REITs, selecting those perceived to exhibit financial strength, operating revenues, and attractive growth potential. JPRE was launched on May 20, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

