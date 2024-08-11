Judges Scientific (LON:JDG) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $10,614.58

Judges Scientific plc (LON:JDG – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of £106.15 ($135.65) and traded as low as £100 ($127.80). Judges Scientific shares last traded at £101 ($129.07), with a volume of 10,342 shares.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Judges Scientific in a report on Thursday, July 25th.
Judges Scientific Stock Up 1.0 %
Insider Activity at Judges Scientific
In other Judges Scientific news, insider Alexander Hambro sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of £106.11 ($135.60), for a total transaction of £116,721 ($149,164.22). 22.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About Judges Scientific
Judges Scientific plc designs, manufactures, and sells scientific instruments. The company offers engineering teaching and research equipment for universities, colleges, schools, and research centres; and research and development systems for food, beverage, dairy, edible oil, and pharmaceutical industries.
See Also
