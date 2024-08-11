Judges Scientific (LON:JDG) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $10,614.58

Judges Scientific plc (LON:JDG – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of £106.15 ($135.65) and traded as low as £100 ($127.80). Judges Scientific shares last traded at £101 ($129.07), with a volume of 10,342 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Judges Scientific in a report on Thursday, July 25th.

Get Judges Scientific alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on JDG

Judges Scientific Stock Up 1.0 %

Insider Activity at Judges Scientific

The firm has a market capitalization of £670.64 million, a PE ratio of 7,013.89, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.06, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of £103.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of £106.22.

In other Judges Scientific news, insider Alexander Hambro sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of £106.11 ($135.60), for a total transaction of £116,721 ($149,164.22). 22.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Judges Scientific

(Get Free Report)

Judges Scientific plc designs, manufactures, and sells scientific instruments. The company offers engineering teaching and research equipment for universities, colleges, schools, and research centres; and research and development systems for food, beverage, dairy, edible oil, and pharmaceutical industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Judges Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Judges Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.