Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) Shares Bought by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI – Free Report) by 38.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Kadant were worth $1,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vancity Investment Management Ltd grew its position in Kadant by 9.2% during the first quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 3,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Kadant by 15.1% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 22,324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,321,000 after buying an additional 2,923 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Kadant by 3,838.9% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after buying an additional 3,647 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Kadant by 43.2% in the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 6,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,173,000 after buying an additional 2,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of Kadant in the first quarter worth about $92,993,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Kadant alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

KAI has been the topic of several research reports. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 price target on shares of Kadant in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Kadant in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Kadant from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Erin L. Russell sold 1,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.25, for a total value of $310,526.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,061,708.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Kadant Price Performance

Shares of KAI stock opened at $294.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $305.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $302.22. Kadant Inc. has a 12 month low of $210.43 and a 12 month high of $363.40. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 30.69 and a beta of 1.24.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.38. Kadant had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The company had revenue of $275.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.54 earnings per share. Kadant’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Kadant Inc. will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Kadant Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 11th. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.33%.

Kadant Profile

(Free Report)

Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, cleaning shower and fabric-conditioning systems, forming systems and wear surfaces, and water-filtration systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kadant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kadant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.