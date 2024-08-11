Katharine Terry Sells 1,653 Shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD) Stock

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Free Report) Director Katharine Terry sold 1,653 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total value of $60,946.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,516.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Stock Down 4.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ SKWD opened at $35.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 13.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.61. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.97 and a twelve month high of $41.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.86.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.15. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 11.52%. The firm had revenue of $279.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.70 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 54.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group during the second quarter valued at about $160,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $161,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. 94.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on SKWD. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, July 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective (up previously from $47.00) on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Skyward Specialty Insurance Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.63.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers general liability, excess liability, professional liability, commercial auto, group accident and health, property, surety, and workers' compensation insurance products.

